SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $262.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Further Reading

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