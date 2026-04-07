Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH stock opened at $399.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $191.21 and a 1-year high of $423.85.

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About VanEck Oil Services ETF

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(Free Report)

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

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