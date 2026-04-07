Analysts Set Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target at $43.25

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

In related news, insider Martin A. Schroeter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $253,330.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,881 shares in the company, valued at $501,178.86. The trade was a 33.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,656,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after buying an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 862,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 62,097 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 16.02%.The company had revenue of $185.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Merchants Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) is the bank holding company for Merchants Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company offers a range of banking services across western and central New York. Merchants Bancorp operates as a full‐service commercial bank, serving small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, families and individuals in its core markets.

The company’s primary activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management services.

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