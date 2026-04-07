Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Head-To-Head Survey

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Diversified Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $70.68 million 0.29 -$12.76 million N/A N/A Diversified Energy $1.83 billion 0.68 $341.11 million $1.47 11.72

Diversified Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunrise New Energy and Diversified Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Diversified Energy 0 2 5 1 2.88

Diversified Energy has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Diversified Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Energy has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diversified Energy beats Sunrise New Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People’s Republic of China.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

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