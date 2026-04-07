Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Acquired Sen. John Fetterman

Senator John Fetterman (Democratic-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microsoft stock on March 30th.
Senator John Fetterman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 3/30/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 3/30/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/30/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) on 3/30/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 3/27/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/27/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) on 3/27/2026.
Microsoft Stock Performance
Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $372.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $7,883,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $32,815,000. Carter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $6,474,000. Finally, AMG Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,701,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Microsoft News
Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reworked OpenAI relationship and strategic AI positioning that could accelerate MSFT’s cloud/AI roadmap — a Barron’s write-up frames the company as entering a new AI phase, supporting revenue and long-term growth expectations. Microsoft Is on a New AI Journey After Reworked OpenAI Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic ESG purchase: Microsoft agreed to buy 626,000 tonnes of BECCS carbon removal credits from a Meadow Lake Tribal Council–Svante project — helps corporate net-zero profile and reduces regulatory/PR risk on climate commitments. Svante & Meadow Lake Tribal Council Partnership Agrees to Sell Microsoft 626,000 Tonnes of Carbon Removal Credits
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation/long-term buy case: Several analysts and investors highlight MSFT as attractively priced after a sizable pullback — Seeking Alpha and other outlets argue the company’s double-digit growth and margins make it a buy on the dip. Microsoft: Double-Digit Growth At A Rare Discount
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative AI positioning: Coverage comparing Oracle vs Microsoft as AI/cloud plays underscores MSFT’s strengths but also highlights competitive dynamics and execution trade-offs — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Oracle vs. Microsoft: Which Cloud Giant is the Better AI Play for 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector flow: MSFT features in bullish ETF/QQQ narratives — institutional buying and rotation into beaten-down tech names could support shares if macro volatility subsides. 5 Reasons the Invesco QQQ ETF Could Be Headed for a Triple-Digit Rally
- Negative Sentiment: Copilot safety/TOS headlines and security research have dented confidence — viral terms-of-service language and reports about AI-agent “trap” exploits targeting Copilot/M365 raise legal, reputational and product-risk questions. “For Entertainment Purposes Only”: Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Slips as Copilot Warnings Emerge
- Negative Sentiment: Independent research (DeepMind framework) highlights potential ways AI agents can be weaponized, with examples noting M365 Copilot vulnerabilities — raises short-term security scrutiny and potential remediation costs. Deepmind’s ‘AI Agent Traps’ Paper Maps How Hackers Could Weaponize AI Agents Against Users
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/physical-risk headlines: Iran’s IRGC threats to large AI hubs (projects backed by Microsoft/OpenAI/NVIDIA) and investor pressure over data-center water/power use add geopolitical and ESG risk layers that could increase costs or slow builds. Iran’s IRGC Targets $30 Billion Stargate Project Backed by OpenAI, Microsoft, and Nvidia Investors press Amazon, Microsoft and Google on water, power use in US data centers
Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft
In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $586.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (down from $650.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.97.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT
About Senator Fetterman
John Fetterman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2029.
Fetterman (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022.
In his role as lieutenant governor, Fetterman served as president of the Senate. He ran on a joint ticket with the gubernatorial nominee, Tom Wolf (D).
Fetterman was a 2016 Democratic candidate who sought election to the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He was defeated by Katie McGinty in the Democratic primary. He served as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, from 2005 to 2019; he won his first term by one vote.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.
Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).
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