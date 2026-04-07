Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Acquired Sen. John Fetterman

Senator John Fetterman (Democratic-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microsoft stock on March 30th.

Senator John Fetterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microsoft alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 3/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 3/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) on 3/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) on 3/27/2026.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $372.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $7,883,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $32,815,000. Carter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $6,474,000. Finally, AMG Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,701,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $586.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (down from $650.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

About Senator Fetterman

John Fetterman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2029.

Fetterman (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022.

In his role as lieutenant governor, Fetterman served as president of the Senate. He ran on a joint ticket with the gubernatorial nominee, Tom Wolf (D).

Fetterman was a 2016 Democratic candidate who sought election to the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He was defeated by Katie McGinty in the Democratic primary. He served as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, from 2005 to 2019; he won his first term by one vote.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.