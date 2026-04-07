Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

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ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ARKW opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.89. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $78.62 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $148.64.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile. ARKW was launched on Sep 30, 2014 and is issued by ARK.

Further Reading

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