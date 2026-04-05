Head to Head Contrast: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Solgold and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solgold N/A -26.92% -12.63% Eldorado Gold 27.89% 8.63% 5.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solgold and Eldorado Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solgold N/A N/A -$36.25 million ($0.01) -37.40 Eldorado Gold $1.82 billion 3.91 $507.26 million $2.48 14.45

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Solgold. Solgold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Solgold has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solgold and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solgold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eldorado Gold 1 6 3 0 2.20

Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $43.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Eldorado Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Solgold.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Solgold on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solgold

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SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Solomon Gold plc and changed its name to SolGold plc in May 2012. SolGold Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Eldorado Gold

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Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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