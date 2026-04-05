QV Investors Inc. Buys 2,695 Shares of Lennox International, Inc. $LII

QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 296.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,168,000 after buying an additional 53,679 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $7,249,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.45, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,669.45. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.50, for a total value of $136,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,785. The trade was a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,054 shares of company stock valued at $563,687. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LII. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $493.00 to $541.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $667.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $560.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LII

Lennox International Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE LII opened at $454.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.93 and its 200-day moving average is $508.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Lennox International, Inc. has a one year low of $434.06 and a one year high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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