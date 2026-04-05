Marcella Ruddy Sells 1,000 Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Stock

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) insider Marcella Ruddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,594.35. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance
TECX stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.59.
Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECX shares. Lifesci Capital raised Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tectonic Therapeutic from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TECX
Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile
Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
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