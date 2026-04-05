Head-To-Head Comparison: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) vs. ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility & Risk

ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 3 0 0 1.75 Lattice Semiconductor 1 0 13 1 2.93

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ams-OSRAM and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $102.64, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM -3.76% 6.11% 0.96% Lattice Semiconductor 0.59% 5.60% 4.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Lattice Semiconductor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM $3.76 billion 0.26 -$147.08 million ($0.71) -6.85 Lattice Semiconductor $523.26 million 24.85 $3.08 million $0.02 4,751.00

Lattice Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats ams-OSRAM on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

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ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About Lattice Semiconductor

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Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

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