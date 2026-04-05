QV Investors Inc. Takes $31.70 Million Position in BRP Inc. $DOO

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,701,000. BRP comprises approximately 2.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.61% of BRP at the end of the most recent quarter.
BRP Stock Performance
DOO stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.15. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $81.89.
BRP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. BRP’s payout ratio is 21.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
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BRP Profile
BRP Inc, headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, designs, manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles and propulsion systems for recreational and utility use. The company traces its roots to the Bombardier family and the early development of the snowmobile, and it operates as a global manufacturer of recreational vehicles and related technologies.
BRP’s product portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft and sport boats, off-road vehicles (including all-terrain and side-by-side models) and three‑wheel on‑road vehicles.
Further Reading
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