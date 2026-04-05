Sovran Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,623 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,590,000 after purchasing an additional 313,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,634,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,801,000 after buying an additional 1,469,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,228,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,451,000 after buying an additional 2,169,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,953,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after buying an additional 1,600,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,225,000 after buying an additional 122,163 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.03.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $64,563.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 332,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,643,218.70. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $61,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,441.08. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,055 shares of company stock worth $2,572,303. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

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