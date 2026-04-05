QV Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,508 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $44,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 660.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.81%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

See Also

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