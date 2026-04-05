JB Capital LLC Acquires New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 26,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total value of $494,725.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,570.05. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1%

AptarGroup stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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