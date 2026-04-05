Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Stock Holdings Lifted by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 19.3% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $76,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,257.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

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Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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