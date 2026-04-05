QV Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 952.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.19.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.21.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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