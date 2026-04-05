SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Acquired by Rainier Family Wealth Inc.

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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