D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $159.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.9333.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $158.00 price target on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $155.00 target price on D.R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,636,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,647,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $649,305,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,684,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,711,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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