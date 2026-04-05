JB Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,376 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 96,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

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iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

QLTA opened at $47.63 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year. QLTA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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