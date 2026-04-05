Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stock Holdings Lifted by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,107.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,529 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 628.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,085,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,265,237,000 after purchasing an additional 964,080 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.
Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of DELL stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $186.39. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.17.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 74,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $11,308,008.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,009.76. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595,522 shares of company stock worth $403,091,708. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI-driven server demand: Reports say Dell’s AI/server business is surging (servers up ~350%), fueling huge order flow and helping push the stock higher as investors price in stronger revenue and margin prospects. Dell Stock Jumps — It Rides AI Wave, Servers Soar 350%
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum + valuation case: Multiple analyses highlight a 1‑month move (~20%) and YTD gains, arguing the rally is supported by continued AI tailwinds and an attractive valuation relative to expected earnings growth. Assessing Dell Technologies (DELL) Valuation After Strong Multi Year Shareholder Returns
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and buy-case coverage: Several outlets (Zacks, The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) point to a rising backlog, surging GPU/cloud orders and a low forward multiple, positioning DELL as a buy for AI infrastructure exposure. DELL Stock Jumps 17% in a Month: Here Are 3 Reasons Why It Is a Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Large enterprise win: Dell landed a multi-year private cloud deal with the London Stock Exchange Group, underscoring Dell’s strength in regulated, on‑premises AI/multi-cloud deployments and providing a recurring-revenue, blue‑chip reference. Dell Lands London Stock Exchange Cloud Role With Long-Term Investor Implications
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional attention: Truist initiated coverage recently, which can increase analyst focus and institutional flows into DELL shares. Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- Neutral Sentiment: Management continuity: Profiles on CFO David Kennedy highlight deep institutional knowledge and stability in the finance team — supportive for execution but not a catalyst by itself. Dell’s CFO built a 27-year career without leaving the company. Here’s how he kept moving up
- Neutral Sentiment: Product and channel news: Brand/product roundups (e.g., best Dell laptops) and partner program recognitions bolster market positioning but have limited immediate impact on enterprise/server revenue. The Best Dell Laptops for 2026 Connection Recognized as a 2026 Dell Technologies Titanium Black Partner
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/industry risk — layoffs and reorgs: Broader reports of tech layoffs as firms reallocate to AI create short‑term demand uncertainty for some product lines and could pressure services/PC spend in parts of the market. March Layoff Announcements Rise Sequentially as Companies Prioritize AI Investments
Dell Technologies Profile
Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.
Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
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