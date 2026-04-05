Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Receives $66.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Lease Trading Up 0.0%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2,980.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 129.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. Air Lease has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $679.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 35.72%.Air Lease’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

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