Comparing Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) & JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares JSB Financial and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 12.73% 8.43% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JSB Financial and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSB Financial N/A N/A $4.20 million $16.17 7.73 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $90.97 million 1.57 $11.58 million $1.17 11.61

This table compares JSB Financial and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial. JSB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

JSB Financial has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of JSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. JSB Financial pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation beats JSB Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSB Financial

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JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

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