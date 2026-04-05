JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,234,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 164.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 138,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,898 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. William Blair upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. CICC Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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