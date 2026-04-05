JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

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Allegion Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $141.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $183.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average of $163.77.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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