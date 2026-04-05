JB Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
AMD stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices
Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and bullish notes — including a recent upgrade that helped spark a sharp intraday move — are lifting sentiment by linking AMD’s roadmap to rising AI/data‑center demand. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Surges 4% Following Bullish Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: CIQ partnership targets open, power‑efficient AI infrastructure (Rocky Linux + ROCm) optimized for AMD Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs — this improves software ecosystem stickiness for data‑center and inference use cases. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Is Up 6.7% After New CIQ Partnership Targets Open, Power‑Efficient AI Infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Top Wall Street analysts upgraded/raised ratings citing strong data‑center demand and AI tailwinds, reinforcing buy-side conviction and prompting fresh coverage upgrades. ‘Buy AMD Stock,’ Says Top Analyst as Strong Data Center Demand Drives Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: reports show quant and hedge funds (e.g., D. E. Shaw) adding to AMD positions, which supports upward price momentum. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): D. E. Shaw Is Loading Up on This Chip Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Supply/partner wins: deeper AMD‑Samsung ties for HBM4 and advanced DRAM reduce future supply risk for next‑gen Instinct accelerators and EPYC CPUs, a material positive for roadmap execution. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Samsung Deepen Ties to Power Next Generation AI Infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Market share signals: March Steam hardware survey showed gains for AMD CPUs/GPUs, adding evidence of continued end‑market traction in consumer and gaming segments. AMD Stock Jumps Alongside Gains In the March 2026 Steam Hardware Survey
- Neutral Sentiment: AI ETF flow/context: broader AI ETFs that hold AMD are attracting inflows, which can support demand but also create correlation risk with the sector. 3 AI ETFs That Let You Invest in the Entire AI Boom at Once (AMD)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are revisiting price targets and assumptions (some unchanged fair‑value anchors); these updates can cause short‑term volatility as models absorb new AI/GPU deals. How The AMD (AMD) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Deals And Mixed Analyst Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider/manager trims: Cathie Wood’s Ark reportedly sold ~57k AMD shares and other high‑profile trims (e.g., Ray Dalio mention) create headline pressure and may trigger short‑term outflows. Bye Bye, AMD! Cathie Wood Ditches 57K Advanced Micro Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk: Iran‑related volatility and sectorwide chip selloffs can pressure AMD along with peers, offsetting company‑specific positives during risk‑off moves. Trump’s Iran Update Spikes Volatility. Now What?
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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