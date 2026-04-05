JB Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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