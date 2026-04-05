Joule Financial LLC Buys 53,540 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,540 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

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Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.94.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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