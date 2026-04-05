Head-To-Head Survey: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Elme Communities”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $251.28 million 2.46 -$32.03 million ($1.27) -19.13 Elme Communities $206.36 million 0.88 -$154.16 million ($1.52) -1.34

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elme Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out -166.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elme Communities pays out -23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 2 5 0 0 1.71 Elme Communities 1 2 0 0 1.67

NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.00%. Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 784.52%. Given Elme Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elme Communities is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Elme Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -12.74% -9.52% -1.72% Elme Communities -74.71% -20.43% -8.29%

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Elme Communities on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

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