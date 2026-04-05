Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Receives $16.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Whitestone REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WSR opened at $16.56 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $850.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $43.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.