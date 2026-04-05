QV Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,816 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,730 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Thor Industries worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,061 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Thor Industries stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.Thor Industries’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $524,474.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,877.56. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,266,750. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.