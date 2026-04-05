Alfred Sandrock Sells 11,511 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 11,511 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $44,547.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 472,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,764.63. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alfred Sandrock also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 24th, Alfred Sandrock sold 14,197 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $53,806.63.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Alfred Sandrock sold 12,192 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $46,085.76.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.38. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 296.53% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Truist Financial upgraded Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

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Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company’s core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm’s pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

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