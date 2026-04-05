Insider Buying: Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Buys $50,500.00 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) CEO Mahesh Patel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,071.58. This trade represents a 22.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lipocine Price Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Lipocine Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $12.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

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Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Lipocine had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 487.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Squadron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth about $4,256,000. Finally, Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPCN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Lipocine in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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About Lipocine

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Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oral drug delivery technologies. The company’s core expertise lies in lipid-based formulations designed to improve the bioavailability of therapeutics that traditionally require injectable administration. By leveraging proprietary technologies, Lipocine aims to offer patient-friendly alternatives with the potential for more consistent pharmacokinetic profiles and improved compliance.

The company’s lead product, TLANDO (LPCN 1021), is an oral testosterone replacement therapy approved by the U.S.

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