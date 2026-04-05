WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) EVP Acquires $372,484.00 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Castillo acquired 1,400 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.06 per share, with a total value of $372,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,718. This represents a 10.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WESCO International Trading Down 0.1%

WESCO International stock opened at $277.08 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.21 and a 12 month high of $319.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

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WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 13.00%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp set a $340.00 target price on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded WESCO International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

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WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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