Signaturefd LLC Sells 7,272 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $67,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 282,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,899 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 152,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $196.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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