MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $36,920.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $36,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,039,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,249.81. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 1st, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $36,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $37,680.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $38,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $38,360.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Steven Yi sold 5,227 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $51,956.38.

On Monday, March 16th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $39,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Steven Yi sold 5,650 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $55,709.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $80,240.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Steven Yi sold 39,252 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $392,127.48.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $604.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research cut MediaAlpha from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAX

MediaAlpha Company Profile

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MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

Further Reading

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