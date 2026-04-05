Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stake Reduced by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 4.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $561.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $583.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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