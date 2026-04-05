Signaturefd LLC Purchases 18,192 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 135,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $7,907,000. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,959,000.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $139.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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