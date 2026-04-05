Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 3.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $246,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $77.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $84.28.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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