Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 2.8% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone
Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blackstone closed a record, oversubscribed life‑sciences fund at $6.3 billion (Blackstone Life Sciences VI). That boosts fee‑earning AUM, diversifies growth into a high‑demand, specialized financing area and is a near‑term catalyst supporting earnings and multiple expansion. Why Blackstone (BX) Is Up 5.5% After Launching a Record $6.3 Billion Life Sciences Fund
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces note Blackstone’s strong history of earnings surprises and position it to beat upcoming estimates again — suggests upside to near‑term EPS and supports investor confidence. Why Blackstone Inc. (BX) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Positive Sentiment: Repeated coverage of Blackstone on national TV (Jim Cramer) highlights the stock to retail/trading audiences — can drive short‑term flows and momentum as investors rotate toward perceived “status‑quo” reopening trade ideas. Jim Cramer Highlights Blackstone Pin Action
- Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter indicates Blackstone and private credit partners are pressuring Thoma Bravo over Medallia terms — could unlock value if it forces a concession, but also risks a drawn‑out dispute; impact depends on outcome. Market Chatter: Blackstone Pushes Thoma Bravo to Offer More Equity or Relinquish Control of Medallia
- Neutral Sentiment: Harvard added Blackstone CFO Ryan Burwell to its board amid outside political pressure — a governance/visibility development that may reassure some investors but also draws public scrutiny. Harvard Adds Blackstone CFO, Burwell to Board Amid Trump Pressure
- Neutral Sentiment: Several how‑to/broker pieces (e.g., buying guides) are circulating — generally increases retail awareness but not a material fundamental driver. How to Buy Blackstone Stock (BX) in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Lawmakers are probing Blackstone, Ares and peers over private‑credit practices — regulatory/legal risk could pressure sentiment, increase compliance costs or constrain product growth if investigations lead to policy changes. Lawmakers probe Blackstone, Ares and peers over private credit practices: report
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BX
Blackstone Price Performance
NYSE BX opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $190.09.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.61%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.
Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.
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