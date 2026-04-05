Kevin Hettrich Sells 9,800 Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,357,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,091.60. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 23rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $66,248.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $103,782.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. QuantumScape Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,635,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,346,000 after buying an additional 422,378 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

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QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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