Contrasting Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) & INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE)

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INNOVATE and Livento Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INNOVATE $1.25 billion 0.08 -$60.60 million ($4.85) -1.58 Livento Group $1.69 million 607.03 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Livento Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INNOVATE.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for INNOVATE and Livento Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INNOVATE 1 0 0 0 1.00 Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares INNOVATE and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INNOVATE -4.86% N/A -6.69% Livento Group -150.10% -4.17% -3.84%

Volatility and Risk

INNOVATE has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of INNOVATE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Livento Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of INNOVATE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INNOVATE beats Livento Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INNOVATE

(Get Free Report)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. This segment also offers solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation and facility services including maintenance, repair, and installation; and manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and customized products. The Life Sciences segment develops products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee; and aesthetic and medical technologies for the skin. The Spectrum segment operates over-the-air broadcasting stations across the United States; and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as HC2 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to INNOVATE Corp. in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Livento Group

(Get Free Report)

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.