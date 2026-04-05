Reviewing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Curbline Properties has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curbline Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curbline Properties $182.89 million 15.11 $39.83 million $0.38 68.91 Kite Realty Group Trust $844.37 million 6.04 $298.66 million $1.38 17.88

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curbline Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Curbline Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curbline Properties 21.78% 2.10% 1.76% Kite Realty Group Trust 35.34% 9.30% 4.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curbline Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curbline Properties 0 1 7 0 2.88 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 6 3 0 2.33

Curbline Properties currently has a consensus target price of $28.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Curbline Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Curbline Properties pays out 178.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Curbline Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

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