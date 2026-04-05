Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Critical Contrast

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Nano Labs has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nano Labs and Himax Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $27.01 million 3.24 -$15.75 million ($6.80) -0.44 Himax Technologies $832.17 million 1.67 $43.94 million $0.26 30.50

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs. Nano Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Himax Technologies 5.28% 4.92% 2.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nano Labs and Himax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Himax Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.88%. Given Himax Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Nano Labs on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

(Get Free Report)

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products. The company also provides automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs; advanced in-cell touch and display driver integration; large touch and display driver integration; and local dimming timing controllers, as well as active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) solutions, including AMOLED drivers, timing controllers, and touch controller ICs. In addition, it offers application specific IC services; liquid crystal on silicon and micro-electro mechanical system products; Power ICs; complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensor products; wafer level optics products; 3D sensing products; and ultralow power WiseEye smart image sensing products. The company markets its display drivers to panel manufacturers, mobile device module manufacturers, and manufacturers of end-use products. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

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