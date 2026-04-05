Analyzing BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) & Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and BioForce Nanosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $1.40 billion 2.22 $977.29 million $13.68 3.19 BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -$490,000.00 ($0.04) -11.34

Risk & Volatility

Zealand Pharma A/S has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences. BioForce Nanosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zealand Pharma A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zealand Pharma A/S and BioForce Nanosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 5 0 3 2.75 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 70.06% 48.10% 43.91% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -31,730.89%

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats BioForce Nanosciences on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

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Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon. Its pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Søborg, Denmark.

About BioForce Nanosciences

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BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online at www.bioforceeclipse.com, as well as through social media and telemarketing channels. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

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