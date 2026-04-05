Pullen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.0% during the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $251.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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