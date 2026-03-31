Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Sells $6,658,397.76 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio Neri sold 264,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $6,658,397.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,837,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,263,944.22. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,826,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,983,000 after purchasing an additional 416,972 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,563.7% in the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 54,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 55,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 424,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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