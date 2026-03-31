Brokerages Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Target Price at $38.17

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.1667.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

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First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.44. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 21.40%.The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $67,452.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,006.08. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

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