Citigroup Upgrades South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to “Buy”

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $13.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. South32 has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

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South32 Company Profile

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South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32’s portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.

The company’s operations are organized by commodity and geography.

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