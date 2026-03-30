WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,682 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,846,000 after buying an additional 3,741,699 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,312,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,614.2% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 718,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 676,332 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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