RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Up 49.6% in March

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 763,262 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the February 26th total of 510,357 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMAX opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.26. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.33 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 73.77% and a net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Company Profile

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RE/MAX Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RMAX) is a global franchisor of real estate brokerage services, offering residential and commercial property transaction support through a network of independently owned and operated offices. The company provides marketing, training, technology platforms and brand recognition for its affiliated agents, facilitating property buying, selling and leasing activities. In addition to core brokerage services, RE/MAX offers ancillary solutions such as mortgage referral, title and escrow coordination, relocation assistance and luxury market specialization.

Established in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX pioneered a high-commission, agent-driven model designed to attract experienced real estate professionals.

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