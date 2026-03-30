RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Up 49.6% in March

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 763,262 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the February 26th total of 510,357 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.00.
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Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX
RE/MAX Stock Performance
NYSE RMAX opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.26. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.33 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 73.77% and a net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RMAX) is a global franchisor of real estate brokerage services, offering residential and commercial property transaction support through a network of independently owned and operated offices. The company provides marketing, training, technology platforms and brand recognition for its affiliated agents, facilitating property buying, selling and leasing activities. In addition to core brokerage services, RE/MAX offers ancillary solutions such as mortgage referral, title and escrow coordination, relocation assistance and luxury market specialization.
Established in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX pioneered a high-commission, agent-driven model designed to attract experienced real estate professionals.
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