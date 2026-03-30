Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

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Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM opened at $130.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $185.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $144.88.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $166,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,045.40. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,604,947.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,206.80. The trade was a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,728 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

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Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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